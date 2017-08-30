What’s The Typical Weather At The Minnesota State Fair?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sixth day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together was beautiful, despite the spotty showers.

Even though it was warmer than it has been for the past six days, this has been a cooler Minnesota State Fair so far, with an average temperature of 73 degrees.

The average high at the state fair is 77.

The hottest day at the fair on record was 104 degrees, way back in 1931.

Thirty-three degrees is the record for the coldest day, set back in 1890. That’s 7-degrees cooler than where the butter sculptures are stored.

It rains three or four days on average during the fair’s 12-day run.

The driest fair was in 2003, when only .02 inches fell.

The wettest was in 1977, when there was 9.5 inches of total rainfall. Some of the streets even flooded on the fairgrounds.

Over the past 30 years, it’s gone into the 90s about a third of the time. It was 90-plus degrees for six of the days of the 2013 fair.

This year, we won’t even get close.

Back in 2009, it was another chillier fair. It never even got into the 80s that year.