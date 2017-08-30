Hudson Girls Basketball Coach Charged With Abusing Babysitter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old babysitter.

Louis French, 42, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl since she was in the fifth grade, often times at his home or when he was driving her home.

Police say the girl’s parents discovered what had happened after they noticed a Snapchat message French sent to their daughter. Officers arrested French on his way home Monday.

French coaches junior varsity girls basketball coach at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin. The district says French has been placed on paid leave.

Hudson police say the victim involved was not a student French coached, but they say they want to hear from anyone who knows if there could be other incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 715-386-4771.

Following French’s arrest, Hudson High School issued this statement:

Providing a safe environment for our athletes/students and caring for your children are the most important responsibilities we have in the Hudson School District. We take that duty very seriously.

On Monday, we learned that law enforcement was arresting, Louis French, Hudson High School’s JV 2 Basketball Coach for alleged inappropriate conduct with a minor. The current allegations do not pertain to any of the athletes on the Hudson High School teams he has coached. The Hudson School District conducted a criminal background check before Louis French was hired that did not show any concerns. Background checks are part of the School District’s procedures for all staff and volunteers.

The School District has been working in cooperation with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office as they investigate the allegations. The School District has directed Louis French to have no contact with any Hudson School District students and he is not allowed to come to School District property or activities. Louis French has been put on paid leave, pending the outcome of the School District’s investigation.

At this time, we are not aware of any other allegations of inappropriate conduct by Louis French. We encourage parents to have a conversation with their children to determine if there are any other concerns that may not have been brought forward to law enforcement. Additional concerns of misconduct should be brought to Hudson police department.

The Hudson School District will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the legal process moves forward. We will continue to keep the best interests of your children and all of our athletes as a primary concern.

We know people may have additional questions. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the School District is not able to answer all of the questions you may have. Your questions may be directed to the Superintendent’s Office or Hudson Police Department.

Additionally, our High School Principal and Superintendent met with the parents of our girls basketball athletes last evening to provide support and answer their questions. We want all of our students and families to know that we have staff available to provide support and resources if anyone may be struggling with this situation.

Louis French has been employed as a JV2 Coach with the Hudson School District since October, 2016.