Dayton Announces Incoming MN Nat’l Guard Head

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton announced a replacement to lead the Minnesota National Guard, as the Guard prepares for the mandatory retirement of Major General Richard Nash in October.
Major General Jon A. Jensen will take over as the 31st adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard. He currently serves in two top leadership positions, as the Commanding General of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division and also as the Chief of Staff at the Guard’s Joint Headquarters.
Nash has held the position adjutant general of the guardsmen and women for the past seven years, so he is a familiar face.
At the news conference Wednesday morning, the topic of conversation turned to the devastating flooding in Texas and the military’s response. The guard has not been asked to help with relief efforts yet, but stands ready to help if needed.
Earlier in August, the guard announced plans to deploy more than 500 soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division to southwest Asia beginning in the fall of next year. That deployment could last up to one year.
The Minnesota National Guard is currently the nation’s 10th largest National Guard with more than 13,000 members throughout the state.