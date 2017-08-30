Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

Blaine Man Gets 21 Years In Prison For Deadly Crash Near MOA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Blaine man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday after killing his passenger in a crash following a police chase in March.

Nicholas Lowers (credit: Hennepin Co. Attorney’s Office)

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office said police attempted to stop Nicholas Lowers, 27, after drove over a berm and a sidewalk on American Boulevard near Mall of America on March 11.

The scene of the deadly crash (credit: CBS)

Lowers fled officers at speeds reaching 90 miles per hour before he struck another vehicle and then hit a light pole.

His passenger, 24-year-old Sondra Heger, later died from her injuries.

Lowers was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash. He was given credit for 177 days already served in jail.

