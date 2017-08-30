Blaine Man Gets 21 Years In Prison For Deadly Crash Near MOA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Blaine man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday after killing his passenger in a crash following a police chase in March.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office said police attempted to stop Nicholas Lowers, 27, after drove over a berm and a sidewalk on American Boulevard near Mall of America on March 11.
Lowers fled officers at speeds reaching 90 miles per hour before he struck another vehicle and then hit a light pole.
His passenger, 24-year-old Sondra Heger, later died from her injuries.
Lowers was driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash. He was given credit for 177 days already served in jail.