I-94 Tunnel’s Re-Closure To Cause One Big Night Of Traffic Delays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tunnel on Interstate 94 near downtown Minneapolis will fully re-open Thursday morning, but will close again at night — just as three sporting events and the Minnesota State Fair empty out.

Several lanes of the Lowry Hill Tunnel have been closed for about two months for renovations, severing the connection between eastbound Interstate 94 and southbound Interstate 35W, and giving drivers at 15-mile detour.

MnDOT announced Wednesday that all lanes on both sides of the Lowry Hill Tunnel will re-open Thursday at 5 a.m., but the westbound side will shut down hours later, from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

The closure starts right as crowds will be leaving four major events in the Twin Cities:

The Minnesota State Fair, which closes its gates at 10 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings play the Miami Dolphins in a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis

The Minnesota Gophers football team plays the Buffalo Bulls at TCF Bank Stadium on the East Bank campus, starting at 6 p.m.

The St. Paul Saints play the Winnipeg Goldeneye at CHS Field, starting at 7:05 p.m. in downtown St. Paul

The detour around the tunnel will be the Hennepin/Lyndale exit on I-94W.

Drivers leaving the Vikings game should take Third Street to I-94W.

Several ramps will also reopen Thursday morning: I-35N to I-94W, Highway 55 to I-94E, and Fourth Street to I-94W.

The work is all part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center project.

MnDOT will be replacing the tunnel’s lights during Thursday night’s closure. Many of the lights had been damaged by truck drivers illegally driving through during the renovations.

The 9,000-pound weight limit in the tunnel also ends Thursday morning.