Lynx To Open WNBA Playoffs Sept. 12 At Williams Arena

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After playing the regular season at Xcel Energy Center due to Target Center renovations, the Minnesota Lynx are returning to Minneapolis for the WNBA Playoffs.
The Lynx have clinched no worse than a No. 2 seed for the playoffs and have earned a double bye. They’ll host their first playoff game on Sept. 12 at Williams Arena. The game time and opponent are to be determined. They’re moving to Williams Arena to make accommodations for the Minnesota Wild as they return to Xcel Energy Center for training camp and the NHL preseason.
The Lynx can clinch the No. 1 seed by winning their three remaining regular season games, which are at Indiana and home against Chicago and Washington. The Lynx have a half game lead on the Los Angeles Sparks for the top seed.