5 Foods For $5 Or Less At The Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Let’s face it: Coming to the fair may cost a family hundreds of dollars for the day, but we found many places where you can get something delicious to eat for $5 or less.
Take Paul Maniffa and his family of five: They went into the day with a budget.
“We started off at $400,” he said.
That might sound like a lot of money, but ask any parent and they’ll tell you — it goes fast.
“It depends where you go,” Maniffa said. “You have to be very selective.”
Here are five spots with great options under $5:
1. Al’s Subs across from the WCCO Booth has massive ice cream cones for $4.
2. Mike’s Hamburgers has $2 burgers.
3. Pronto Pups are only $4.
4. The Corn Roast will sell you an ear for $3.
5. Wash it all down at the Milk Barn for a $2 bottomless cup of milk.