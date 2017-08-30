Hurricane Harvey: CBS Houston Coverage | How You Can Help | Humane Society Efforts | Gas Prices May Rise

5 Foods For $5 Or Less At The Minnesota State Fair

By Nina Moini
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Let’s face it: Coming to the fair may cost a family hundreds of dollars for the day, but we found many places where you can get something delicious to eat for $5 or less.

Take Paul Maniffa and his family of five: They went into the day with a budget.

“We started off at $400,” he said.

That might sound like a lot of money, but ask any parent and they’ll tell you — it goes fast.

“It depends where you go,” Maniffa said. “You have to be very selective.”

Here are five spots with great options under $5:

1. Al’s Subs across from the WCCO Booth has massive ice cream cones for $4.
2. Mike’s Hamburgers has $2 burgers.
3. Pronto Pups are only $4.
4. The Corn Roast will sell you an ear for $3.
5. Wash it all down at the Milk Barn for a $2 bottomless cup of milk.

