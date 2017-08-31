4 Things To Know: Ann’y Of Di’s Death, Sports Night & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Thursday, Aug. 31. They include the continued path of the storm Harvey, and a study determining that more and more new fathers are over the hill.
Harvey Moves North
Tropical depression Harvey continues to move north after pounding the Texas-Louisiana border with more rain and flooding. Rescuers are still working to reach people stranded by floodwaters. Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Texas Thursday at the request of the president.
20 Years Ago: The Death Of Princess Di
Today marks 20 years since the death of Princess Diana. Diana died in a car crash inside a Paris tunnel back in 1997. Some believe the paparazzi, who hounded her the night of the crash, are partly to blame for her death. People across the U.K. are remembering the late Princess with memorials outside Kensington Palace. Princess Diana was just 36 years old.
Fathers Are Getting Older
American fathers are getting older. A study at Stanford finds the average age of newborns’ fathers has gone up by three and a half years since the 1970s. Men over 40 now account for about 9 percent of U.S. births. The potential downside is that older fatherhood is linked to higher rates of disorders, including autism and schizophrenia.
4 Major Sporting Events Tonight
It might feel like you’re in traffic all day Thursday. The Twins, Saints, Gophers and Vikings all have home games. Plus, there will be traffic from people headed to the State Fair. Spokespeople for Metro Transit say you might as well leave your car at home and let them do the driving.