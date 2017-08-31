Amazon Prime Now Includes Alcohol Delivery In Minneapolis

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is one of the dozen cities that are now eligible for Amazon Prime Now delivery of alcohol.

According to Food & Wine, Prime Now offers same-day delivery and as of recently includes in their list of delivery items things like beer, wine and, in some cases, spirits.

Some of the other cities included in this are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Recently, Amazon opened up a 850,000-square-foot in Shakopee.

Some of the items get sent to distribution centers in the state for Prime two-hour delivery. Larger items like sporting goods and furniture come from other fulfillment centers.

