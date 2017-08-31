WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best State Fair Beer

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

By Frank Vascellaro
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul brothers Dave and Danny Theisen are the owners of the Ball Park Café, and they’re celebrating 19 years at the Minnesota State Fair.

This year they’re offering 24 different beers, some of which are brewed expressly for the fair.

The Theisens were way ahead of the craft beer trend.

“We got lucky with the breweries we partnered with,” Danny said.

But when they introduced Mini Donut Beer two years ago, it was a home run at the Ball Park.

“Our first year we didn’t know how popular it would be, but the line was usually a block-and-a-half long,” Dave said.

Mini Donut Beer is still their biggest seller, as well as some of their well-known food staples: garlic fries and craft-brewed beer onion rings.

