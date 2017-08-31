Gophers F Eric Curry Suffers Knee Injury, Out For Season

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota sophomore Eric Curry will miss the entire 2017-18 basketball season due to a knee injury, coach Richard Pitino announced Thursday.

Pitino said in a statement that the injury happened on Thursday during a pick-up game. Curry tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus.

“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we are certainly disheartened by the news,” Pitino said. “Eric had a tremendous summer, but I am positive he will continue to get better as he recovers from this setback.”

Curry was a key player for the Gophers in his freshman season, helping lead them to their first NCAA Tournament appearance under Pitino. He averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 19.9 minutes per game in all 34 games last season.

