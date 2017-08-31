Fans Ready To ‘Row The Boat’ With Gophers, PJ Fleck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This is the season they’ve been waiting for with a new coach who made his expectations known from Day 1.

“We share a vision of winning the Big Ten West. We’re looking at the Big Ten championship, we are looking at the Rose Bowl,” coach PJ Fleck said back at his introductory news conference in Janary.

The coach has been amping up fans ever since asking everyone to “Row the Boat” together. The students we talked to are on board.

“I think he can turn this team. Yup I’m rowing the boat for sure,” one student said.

So is this future student.

What does he think about PJ Fleck?

“He loves him. We are excited,” one fan said. “I have grabbed an ore and I am rowing the boat, I’ll tell you that right now.”

And so are many other Gophers fans waiting for the Fleck era to begin.

These three retired high school football coaches, they are keeping their feet on dry land for now.

“I hate to be a pessimist but I’ve heard this before,” one retired coach said.

“The number of coaches we’ve seen go through, we will have to see,” another retired coach said.

“If he goes out, wins all the games everybody’s gonna be excited,” another coach said.

Are you rowing the boat?

“Well I hope he gets both oars in the water,” one fan said.

Even though there is some caution, they are all devoted wishing their new coach luck.

The Gophers are 24-point favorites to beat Buffalo Thursday night.