Where To Get Your State Fair Freebies

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A trip to the Minnesota State Fair can be costly, but if you know where to go, you can find some pretty great deals.
We sent Nina Moini out to find freebies that took her all across the fair.
We started that the Driven to Discover booth through the University of Minnesota. After taking a short survey, we got a free bag that you can put goodies and other freebies in.
At the Bethel University booth, we filled out a survey and got a free water bottle.
Check out the full video to see the other freebies.
We were all over the State Fair, from the Education Building to the Agriculture Building and the Grandstand. There are dozens of freebies every day for you, and the Fair has a list of everything under $1.