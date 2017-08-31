Where To Get Your State Fair Freebies

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A trip to the Minnesota State Fair can be costly, but if you know where to go, you can find some pretty great deals.

We started that the Driven to Discover booth through the University of Minnesota. After taking a short survey, we got a free bag that you can put goodies and other freebies in.

At the Bethel University booth, we filled out a survey and got a free water bottle.

We were all over the State Fair, from the Education Building to the Agriculture Building and the Grandstand. There are dozens of freebies every day for you, and the Fair has a list of everything under $1.

