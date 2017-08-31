Falvey: Twins OF Buxton Has Bone Contusion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Twins fans are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday after it appears center fielder Byron Buxton avoided a significant injury.
Buxton suffered a hand injury during his final at-bat, a single, during the Twins’ 11-1 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night. He left the game in the late innings and said he felt throbbing pain from that hand after the game.
The worry was that he suffered an injury to his hamate bone and a possible fracture, which would’ve ended his season as the Twins are in contention for the playoffs. Buxton had an MRI Thursday that showed a bone contusion, and Twins Chief of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said the injury is not serious.
Falvey said Buxton could even come off the bench if needed Thursday as the Twins host the White Sox in the series finale. He was named the American League Player of the Week for last week.
It would’ve been a crushing blow to the Twins to lose Buxton for an extended period. They’re already without Miguel Sano, who is on the disabled list with a shin injury.