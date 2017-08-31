Body Found Of Man Who Went Missing While Jet Skiing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Otter Tail County say they have found the body of a man who disappeared while driving a jet ski.
Peter Akintola Akinboro, 39, of Grand Forks went missing on Saturday while jet skiing on West Battle Lake. He was visiting family.
Family members say Akinboro did not know how to swim. KFGO reports the jet ski was found in the lake along with a life jacket.
On Thursday, the county sheriff’s office said Akinboro’s body was found in approximately 47 feet of water in the lake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office provided sonar capability, which was used to locate the body.
The body was then recovered by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Dive/Rescue Team with assistance from the Otter Tail County Water Patrol members.
An autopsy will be performed.