Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

Body Found Of Man Who Went Missing While Jet Skiing

Filed Under: Missing Person, Otter Tail County, Peter Akinboro, West Battle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Otter Tail County say they have found the body of a man who disappeared while driving a jet ski.

Peter Akintola Akinboro, 39, of Grand Forks went missing on Saturday while jet skiing on West Battle Lake. He was visiting family.

Family members say Akinboro did not know how to swim. KFGO reports the jet ski was found in the lake along with a life jacket.

On Thursday, the county sheriff’s office said Akinboro’s body was found in approximately 47 feet of water in the lake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office provided sonar capability, which was used to locate the body.

The body was then recovered by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Dive/Rescue Team with assistance from the Otter Tail County Water Patrol members.

An autopsy will be performed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch