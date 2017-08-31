Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

Vote: Best Minnesota Movie, Fall Colors, & PA Announcer!

Filed Under: Best Of Minnesota, Fall Colors, Football, Minnesota Vikings

best of mn 770x433 Vote: Best Minnesota Movie, Fall Colors, & PA Announcer!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The air’s getting crisp, every store has some form of pumpkin spice in stock (no really, we even saw it at Home Depot), and fall is sweeping into Minnesota!

As we go into September, we’re looking for some of your favorites. As football season arrives, we want to know the best Vikings pregame spot, and also the best high school PA announcer!

Additionally, we want to settle the score and find out the best Minnesota movie of all time. And, of course, we want to know your pick for the best fall colors.

Your social media nominations helped us narrow the field, and now your votes will help us determine the ultimate winner.

film 15608864 Vote: Best Minnesota Movie, Fall Colors, & PA Announcer!

Best Minnesota Movie

88336336 Vote: Best Minnesota Movie, Fall Colors, & PA Announcer!

Best H.S. PA Announcer

thinkstockphotos npa 100 Vote: Best Minnesota Movie, Fall Colors, & PA Announcer!

Best Fall Colors

455865612 Vote: Best Minnesota Movie, Fall Colors, & PA Announcer!

Best Vikings Pregame Spot
Nominees to be determined.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lynn 'Wilhelms' Ziegler says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Best bait shop is Ziggy’s. Northfield mn

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch