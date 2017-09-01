4 Things To Know: North Korea Travel Ban, Organic Frito-Lay & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about this Friday, Sept. 1. They include the abrupt resignation of a controversial Wisconsin sheriff, and the continued rescue efforts in Texas.

Hurricane Harvey: 1 Week Later

Rescue efforts continue in Texas a week after Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Teams airlifted people to safety in flooded parts of the state Thursday as firefighters and volunteers went door-to-door searching for others in need of help. Flash flood watches are now in effect in Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio as Harvey moves east. Vice President Pence got a firsthand look at the affected town of Rockport, Texas. President Donald Trump will travel to Houston Saturday — his second visit to Texas since Harvey hit.

North Korea Off Limits To Americans

As of now, Americans are banned from traveling to North Korea. The Trump administration announced the ban after the death of American citizen Otto Warmbier following his release from custody in North Korea. There are exemptions: humanitarian workers, journalists and Red Cross employees. The United States has strongly warned Americans against traveling to North Korea, but has not prohibited it until now.

Milwaukee Sheriff Abruptly Resigns

The Sheriff of Milwaukee County has resigned. David Clarke abruptly stepped down yesterday afternoon without saying why. Clarke’s tenure in the position was surrounded by controversy, and it’s still unclear if the outspoken Trump supporter will get a job in the administration.

Healthier Frito-Lay Snacks Unveiled

Doritos and Cheetos are getting a little healthier, in a manner of speaking. Frito-Lay is reportedly offering new organic versions of its big-name snacks with hopes of selling them at Whole Foods. So far the grocery chain hasn’t shown signs of offering the brands. Amazon recently bought Whole Foods, and now you can find more than a thousand Whole Foods items on the tech giant’s website.