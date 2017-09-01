Bloomington Police Searching For Fugitive

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the south metro are looking for a man with a felony warrant who fled authorities Friday morning.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a white male wearing green coveralls with a “scruffy” Beard” fled police in the area of American Boulevard and Xerxes Avenue.

He was last seen running eastbound for the area of 81st Street and Chowen Avenue. Police said to avoid the area and if you are in the area, report any suspicious activity to 911.

Police said the man has a felony warrant and prior weapons violations.

As of noon, police were still searching backyards in the area.

