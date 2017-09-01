Reward Grows For Info On Missing Alexandria Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An anonymous donor has helped boost the reward being offered in the effort to find an Alexandria girl who has been missing since early August.
Jasmine Block, 15, was last seen at her home on the 200 block of McKay Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
Alexandria police are continuing to ask the public to search their properties and areas nearby, and to report anything unusual.
Block is 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has a tan complexion and curly brown hair. She was last seen wearing black and red pajamas.
Police say a donor, who wished to remain anonymous, added $5,000 to the existing $2,000 reward, bringing the current total to $7,000.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact authorities, and may do so anonymously via these channels: