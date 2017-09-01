Lynx Sign Fowles To Multiyear Contract Extension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx have locked down one of the core members of their team, signing forward Sylvia Fowles to a multiyear contract extension.
The move comes at the tail end of one of Fowles’ best years in the WNBA. She’s averaging 19.1 points on 65 percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds and 2.06 blocks.
She ranks in the top five in multiple statistical categories – field goal accuracy (second), scoring (fifth), rebounding (second) and blocks (third).
Fowles joined the Lynx in 2015 in a trade with the Chicago Sky. She was named WNBA Finals MVP that year after helping the Lynx beat the Indiana Fever for their third WNBA championship.
The terms of the deal have not been released.
The league-leading Lynx have already clinched a playoff berth. They have made the WNBA Finals five of the last six seasons, winning three championships in that time.