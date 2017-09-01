Man Charged For Robbing, Punching Comedian At St. Paul Bar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been charged for allegedly robbing a comedian from Minnesota after a show in July.
Anthony Charles Deberry, 35, faces one count of first degree aggravated robbery.
On July 17, police responded to a robbery at Hot Rods Bar and Grill in St. Paul. At the bar, Josh Blue, a nationally known comedian with cerebral palsy, told police a man with long dreadlocks, a light-colored shirt, black jeans and a black baseball hat punched him twice in the face and stole his wallet containing $700, credit cards and a driver’s license.
A witness at the bar corroborated Blue’s account. A bar employee told police the suspect was a regular who went by the name of “Peanut.”
A woman walking her dogs found Blue’s wallet the next morning, with the cash missing.
Police said media coverage of the robbery led concerned citizens to send in tips. Information they provided led police to identify Deberry as the suspect.
Police arrested Deberry Tuesday. He admitted to the robbery in an interview with police, but said he only punched Blue one time and took only $79 in cash from his wallet.
Deberry was previously convicted of first degree aggravated robbery in 2008.