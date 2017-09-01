Minneapolis Police Make Arrest In Aug. 5 Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in early August.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue West just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 5. Paramedics pronounced a man dead at the scene.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as 25-year-old Shane Lamont Webb. His death was ruled a homicide.
A second victim showed up to North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. She is expected to be OK.
On Friday, Minneapolis police said they arrested 31-year-old Hakeem Malik Dontae Flax in connection with Webb’s death. He has been booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder.
Flax also has a felony warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.