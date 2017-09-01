Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

North Shore Highway Closed After Bridge Damage

Filed Under: Detour, Duluth, North Shore

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — North Shore travelers at the beginning of this Labor Day weekend could run into some delays on a major highway northeast of Duluth.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a vehicle struck and damaged a railroad bridge over Highway 61 at Taconite Harbor on Thursday. That’s caused transportation officials to close the heavily traveled highway and direct motorists to a 27-mile detour, much of it on gravel roads.

Construction crews are taking down the bridge which was once used for taconite rail shipments. It’s hoped that could be completed sometime Friday and the highway reopened.

