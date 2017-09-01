Take The Ramsey Hill House Tour

If you’ve ever strolled or driven around the Summit Avenue area of St. Paul, you’ve no doubt admired the stately, elegant, historic homes in that area, such as the Chauncey Griggs house (above). You may have also wondered what they look like on the inside.

Well, now’s your chance. On Thursday, Sept. 14, several of these gorgeous homes will be open for self-guided tours, thanks to the Ramsey Hill Association. This only happens once every two years, so go now, or know you’ll have to wait.

Who wouldn’t like to visit this home, which was built in 1878 as a duplex and is the fourth-oldest home on Summit Avenue?

Or this brick stunner, built in 1902 for fur wholesaler James H. Skinner.

Or the Burbank-Livingston-Griggs house, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are 12 homes on the tour. The homes will be open for self-guided tours between 3 and 8 p.m. on the 14th, and note that photography is not allowed (and also be prepared to remove your shoes at each home). Tickets are $30 when purchased in advance, or $35 at the door (the door being the James J. Hill House, which will also be open that day, and a visit through that splendid property is included in the admission fee.) For more information, visit the Ramsey Hill House Tour FAQ page.

