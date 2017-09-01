Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

Take The Ramsey Hill House Tour

By Amy Rea
If you’ve ever strolled or driven around the Summit Avenue area of St. Paul, you’ve no doubt admired the stately, elegant, historic homes in that area, such as the Chauncey Griggs house (above). You may have also wondered what they look like on the inside.

Well, now’s your chance. On Thursday, Sept. 14, several of these gorgeous homes will be open for self-guided tours, thanks to the Ramsey Hill Association. This only happens once every two years, so go now, or know you’ll have to wait.

ramsey20tour2023520summit20avenue Take The Ramsey Hill House Tour

Who wouldn’t like to visit this home, which was built in 1878 as a duplex and is the fourth-oldest home on Summit Avenue?

ramsey20tour2038520portland20avenue Take The Ramsey Hill House Tour

Or this brick stunner, built in 1902 for fur wholesaler James H. Skinner.

ramsey20tour20432summitavenue Take The Ramsey Hill House Tour

Or the Burbank-Livingston-Griggs house, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are 12 homes on the tour. The homes will be open for self-guided tours between 3 and 8 p.m. on the 14th, and note that photography is not allowed (and also be prepared to remove your shoes at each home). Tickets are $30 when purchased in advance, or $35 at the door (the door being the James J. Hill House, which will also be open that day, and a visit through that splendid property is included in the admission fee.) For more information, visit the Ramsey Hill House Tour FAQ page.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.

