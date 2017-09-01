Family Of Man Killed In North Minneapolis Seeking Answers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community is rallying behind a family grieving the loss of their loved one.

Police found a man shot to death inside his car Tuesday morning near the intersection of 36th and Penn in north Minneapolis.

Friday night, friends and family are gathering to remember 55-year-old Robert Tousignant. A vigil is being held at the place where he was killed.

Family members say Bobby Tousignant loved to make people laugh. He was a giving and caring person, always putting the needs of everyone else before him.

Friday night his family, friends and community want to celebrate his life and ask for witnesses to come forward to help find the person who killed him.

Bobby’s daugher Rozlyn said she can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt her dad.

She said he was sitting in his car smoking a cigarette when he was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

This vigil of people who know her dad and those who didn’t show her that people do care. She hopes that this vigil will spark someone to tell what they know.

“If anybody has any information, any inkling. Maybe you live with someone and they got home shortly after that time frame, or maybe someone mentioned where they were walking past. If you have any information, any whatsoever, please come forward,” she said.

Minneapolis police say they have several investigators working on this case. They are working around the clock trying to develop a suspect, but they say they very few leads and are looking for the public’s help., If you have any information you are asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department.