St. Cloud Woman, 63, Arrested After Drunken Stabbing Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a 63-year-old woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed a male acquaintance multiple times Thursday evening.
According to police, officers responded at 7:04 p.m. to the report of an intoxicated male walking in the roadway near the 800 block of 12th Avenue North in St. Cloud.
Officers soon learned the 53-year-old male victim from St. Cloud had been assaulted with a knife at the residence near the aforementioned location. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, including three stab wounds to his back and a punctured lung.
A woman, identified as Linda Beth Weller of St. Cloud, was arrested at the residence. She was treated for a small cut she suffered during the incident and was then taken to the Stearns County Jail.
Police say both Weller and the victim were intoxicated and were acquaintances. Details of what led to the stabbing have not been released.
Weller will be held for court and is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault.
The investigation is ongoing.