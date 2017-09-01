NHL’s Centennial Celebration Offers Fans A Chance To Honor Hockey’s Holy Grail

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — This year marks the 100 year anniversary of the National Hockey League. And to celebrate the centennial, the NHL is making pit stops around North America, including here at the State Fair.

This is definitely a stop for any hockey fans. Cool interactive games, a traveling NHL museum and of course, the holy grail of professional hockey.

Long before the Wild take the ice, fans are already thinking of the finals.

“It’s the number one top thing, what they all strive for. They want that Stanley Cup,” Tami Billiet said.

The possibility of what could be presented itself at the State Fair. Tami Billiet and Mike Kokosh dreaming of a championship.

“We’re the state of hockey here in Minnesota. The Stanley Cup to me, it’s just the pinnacle of all the trophies that are out there,” Kokosh said.

Long lines were well worth it to see hockey’s greatest etched in silver.

“It’s just such history with the Stanley Cup and it’s such a rare experience to actually get to see something that’s a sought-after trophy like that,” Dave Bakker said.

And for some Minnesotans, this is a chance to claim the cup as their own.

“They won the cup five times and we haven’t seen it before and we thought it would be really fun to come and see it,” Nicole Schwanke said.

There was no drinking or hoisting from this cup — just a simple picture and a chance to partially honor tradition.

“When do you get a chance to do that? Never, this was fun,” Billiet said.

A fleeting moment that’s more than enough for the state of hockey to imagine what could be.

“It would be great to see some of those guys hold the cup up,” Bakker said.

The Stanley Cup will be here Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the far north end of the fair. However, the centennial celebration setup will be here through Monday.