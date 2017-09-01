Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help | Death Toll At 30 | MN Companies Send Help | Flood Dangers Remain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Cloud are looking for a suspect who they say used a torch in a string of robberies.

The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating three incidents which they believe to be related.

The first occurred at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Quarry Road. A caller told police a suspect tried to use a torch to melt open the change box of a vending machine. Earlier, the St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the same location. Police believe the suspect set off the fire alarm with the torch.

At a Wells Fargo at 200 33rd Avenue South, police said a suspect tried to melt the glass at the drive through window before breaking the window with a rock. The suspect was unable to gain entry.

Finally, officers responded to a property damage complaint at Bremer Bank on 4150 Second Street South. A suspect broke a window with a rock, entered the bank, used a torch to open the teller drawers and left with an unknown amount of cash, according to police.

Video surveillance shows the suspect with a torch with a yellow tank, similar to a BernzOMatic blow torch.

st cloud torch thief St. Cloud Police Search For Torch Wielding Robbery Suspect

(credit: St. Cloud Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

