A Year After Worst-Ever Finish, Twins Are In The Playoff Hunt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In July, a lot of fans were already chalking up another dismal season for the Minnesota Twins. Then came their spectacular August when the team went on a tear.

And as they begin the final month of regular season play, our Twins find themselves on the inside looking out. They’re currently holding tight to the second wild card spot and only a game behind the Yankees.

It’s a team that just keeps finding ways to win. Thursday’s hit batter in the bottom of the 9th led to the latest three game sweep and an incredible month of August.

“It’s pretty exciting to see ’em in it this late in the year,” Chris Kundert said.

Fans like Chris and Jess Kundert came down from St. Cloud to take in the Royals game tonight.

“It’s always fun to see the wild card chase. That’s added quite a difference to the feel of baseball coming into the playoffs,” Chris Kundert said.

In that postseason hunt, the Twins hold a slim lead on the American League’s second wildcard spot. In fact, their record is currently better than the ’87 World Series team.

Dick Popp follows the team from spring training to the final out.

“It’s meaningful baseball now. At the start of the season I don’t know if we thought this was going to happen or not, especially after last year and kind of the same players coming back, but it’s a lot of fun,” Popp said.

Finally! Because it’s been 26 years since the last Twins World Series appearance. John Seekamp remembers what happened then — and he sees a similarity now.

“You never know, look at the ’91 team, they came from dead last and this team is doing the same thing, so you never know,” Seekamp said.

Smiles and high fives that just might carry all the way to the postseason.

The Twins final 29 games begin with Friday night’s three-game series at home against Kansas City.