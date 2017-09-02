2018 WNBA All-Star Game To Be Held At Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The big story in the Minnesota sports world in 2018 will be the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, but Minneapolis has landed another high-profile hosting gig next year.
The WNBA announced Saturday the Minnesota Lynx will host the 2018 All-Star game at Target Center.
This will be the first time Minneapolis has hosted the WNBA All-Star game. Tickets will go on sale in spring of next year.
The Lynx have arguably been the best team in the WNBA over the past half-decade, having appeared in five of the last six WNBA Finals and winning three championships.
The Lynx were well-represented at this year’s All-Star game, sending Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles as starters and Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson as reserves. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and her staff led the Western Conference team.
This year’s game was held in Seattle.
The Lynx currently sit atop the WNBA and have clinched a playoff spot.