4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The clouds will part for a fantastic day at the Minnesota State Fair, and Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak have plenty of ideas for you to make the most of your time at the Great Minnesota Get-Together!

1. The Stanley Cup is here for one final day at the Minnesota State Fair. It’s here because the NHL is celebrating its centennial. The league set up a fan experience at Expo Place. In addition to the Cup, there’s a hockey rink for kids, lots of historical stuff to check out and a virtual reality Zamboni. The Stanley Cup is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Fan Arena is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the end of the fair.

2. Brit’s Pub in downtown Minneapolis is having pole vaulters jump all day Saturday on its rooftop during their Brit’s Pub Vault! This is the fourth year of this. It starts at 9:30 a.m. The professionals start at 8 p.m. There’s no cover, but get there early if you want a spot for those late jumps.

3. Best Buy’s Richfield location is hosting qualifiers for a world championship in “Mario Kart 7.” It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Two winners, one 12 or younger, and one 13 and older will advance to New York in October for the final rounds. Best Buy also hosted this tournament back in 2015.

4. And it’s http://www.mnstatefair.org/entertainment/17-gs-shows/phantogram.html“The Current’s Music On-A-Stick” at the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Saturday night. The show features the band Phantogram with special guests Lucius and Now, Now. Showtime is at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $25.