Mike’s Mix: Mill City Bootleg Cocktail

By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he went to the historic Mill City Museum Train Shed to sample a cocktail that features a once-outlawed spirit.

Mill City Bootleg
1 ½ oz Mamma’s Moonshine
¾ oz lemon juice
¾ oz mint simple syrup *
* To make mint simple syrup: Blanch a large bunch of mint leaves in boiling water for 30 seconds. Add to a fresh batch of 1:1 simple syrup (made from 1 cup of white, granulated sugar dissolved in 1 cup of boiling water) and pulse in a blender until mint is incorporated. Strain through a cheesecloth to remove bits of mint, if desired.

Instructions
Combine all ingredients and shake together over ice. Pour everything, including ice, into a highball glass (called a ‘dirty pour’). Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

The Mill City Farmer’s Market is an authentic, locally-grown market that aims to connect, educate and empower a community to support a healthy, sustainable food system. The market is located next to Spoonriver, a restaurant committed to sustainably produced products and healthy eating. Opened in 2006 by Farmers Market founder Brenda Langton and her husband Timothy Kane, chefs from Spoonriver will be cooking the meals served at the 2017 Harvest Social.

