Rochester Woman Finds Burning ‘Black Lives Matter’ Sign In Yard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester woman is speaking out after finding a burning “Black Lives Matter” sign in her front yard.
Police came to Stephanie Heim’s door Wednesday night to alert her that the sign, which had only been in her yard for less than a couple weeks, had been damaged by fire.
Heim says she wants to talk to the culprit and come to an understanding. She has replaced the sign with one that reads “Love Your Neighbor.”
“I’d invite that person to knock on my door and have a cup of coffee with me and have a conversation because, honestly, I went to bed feeling a little fearful on Wednesday night,” Heim said. “But I recognize that continuing to foster fear is not going to get us anywhere and that we really, really need to talk with one another.”
Police are still investigating.