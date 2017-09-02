For Wayzata’s Sophomore Star, ‘It’s Always Soccer’

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — What Patrick Weah can do on a soccer field is as good as you’ll see at this level.

“Very, very strong and physical. One of the best forwards that we’ve had in the program that can hold people off. It’s such a blessing to be able to play to his feet when there’s defenders draped all over him,” coach Dominic Duenas said.

Weah led Wayzata in scoring last season — as a freshman — with 14 goals and 7 assists in 22 games.

This year, he’s already got 5 goals and 6 assists in just the first four games.

“My goal for every game is to work as hard or more than everyone else on the field. And I don’t let no one else outwork me. That’s my like determination,” Weah said.

Weah has been playing soccer since he was 3.

“Back where I’m from, it’s always soccer. You wake up in the morning, you play soccer. You go to bed, you play soccer before you go to bed, wake up play, it’s like a cycle,” he said.

He was born in Liberia and basically grew up there, only moving to Minnesota when he was 11. He and his brother came to live with their grandparents.

“Because of the Civil War,” Weah said. “They send for us, because, like, they don’t want us to be part of that area. It’s not a good place for us to be at. So they want a better life for us.

“The biggest adjustment, I kind of struggled a little bit in school, then I got used to it. You just gotta get used to the people around you.”

Soccer helped with that.

“Everybody respects you if you’re good at something. And that’s how I started making good friends,” Weah said.

And Weah is really, really good at soccer.

“He’s on the regional team, for the Olympic development program. He’s playing for us at a high level, he’s also on a very strong club team. So he’s getting a lot of looks from colleges and he will definitely be playing at that level,” Duenas said.