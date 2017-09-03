4 Things To Know: North Korea Nuclear Test, Harvey Aftermath & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.

Number One: North Korea Tests H-Bomb

North Korea says it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning:

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

Number Two: Day Of Prayer For Harvey Victims

Trump has declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer for people affected by Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

The president went to Texas and Louisiana Saturday. When he got back to the White House, he tweeted that things are going well there.

“Such cooperation and coordination!” he said.

Number Three: The Twins Are Red Hot

They beat the Kansas City Royals Saturday night 17-0 at Target Field.

Joe Mauer had four hits in the first inning. It was the most one-sided shut out in Twins history.

The Twins will try to win the series Sunday afternoon.

Number Four: Farewell To The McPizza

The last McPizza has been served in Pomeroy, Ohio and Spencer, West Virginia.

They were the only two McDonald’s still serving up slices of the McPizza.

It was on the menu nationwide in the ‘90s, but it never took off.

The two McDonalds serving it for the past 15 years are owned by the same franchise.

But McDonald’s corporate office said he had to stop selling pizza.