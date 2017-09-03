Harvey's Aftermath: How You Can Help | Trump Makes 2nd Visit | MN Companies Send Help | Gas Prices Rise

Duluth Police Seek Help Finding Missing Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Duluth are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing over the weekend.

Julie Marie Huntington, 34, was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of South Lake Avenue, the Duluth Police Department said.

There are concerns over Huntington’s health and welfare.

julie huntington 2 Duluth Police Seek Help Finding Missing Woman

(credit: Duluth Police Department)

Huntington is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 300 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Huntington’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

