Student Robbed, Shot At Near U Of M Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway following a weekend robbery and shooting near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.
The University of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety says the robbery/shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 11th Avenue Southeast and 5th Street Southeast.
A student was approached by two men, one of which was armed with a gun. The suspects stole the student’s cellphone and cash before running to nearby car.
Before driving away, one of the suspects fired a shot toward the student. The bullet missed, and the student was not harmed, university officials said.
The student described the suspects as young men between the ages of 19 and 21. The car they fled in was a dark-colored Buick sedan, which was parked on 5th Street, just east of the 11th Avenue intersection.
One of the suspects was described as standing about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, with a light build, black hair, and wearing a black and white two-tone hoodie. He was armed with a silver handgun.
The other suspect was described as standing 5-foot, 8-onches tall with a light build.
Minneapolis police are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 612-692-8477.