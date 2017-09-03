Emergency Crews, Civilians Team Up For Harrowing St. Croix River Rescue

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — Saturday a harrowing rescue in Taylor’s Falls rattled even the professionals.

Chisago County deputies and Taylors Falls firefighters worked together with civilians to help save Nicholas Edwards. The 21-year-old man was walking a trail on the Wisconsin side of the St. Croix River near Taylors Falls when he slid down the rock-front, landing on rock near the river.

The area is only accessible by boat.

Some quick thinking responders and some wise rock climbers saved Nicholas’ life.

It’s no surprise someone may want to spend their holiday weekend enjoying these views.

But Saturday afternoon, Nicholas Edwards got a perspective he never wanted. While walking this trail, he fell four stories landing on rock by the river.

Deputy Derek Anklan works water rescues for Chisago County.

“I step back and I look at it and I can’t figure out how you would survive that fall,” he said.

This was a dire situation and a complicated one.

“This is about as difficult as it gets unless we’re in the rapids, that’s about the only more difficult scenario you could be in,” Anklan said.

Anklan said when he got to the scene some men had used fish cutting boards to stabilize Edward’s back.

“Some really articulate medical terms they are using and I come to find out later the three of them are doctors at the University of Minnesota medical center, so that was a real blessing to have them there before us,” he said.

Also helping, the tourboat driver who shuttled supplies back and forth so they could further stabilize Nicholas’s spine and breathing.

They were able to get him in an ambulance, then a helicopter to HCMC where he is now stable.

“You remember those images for a while,” Anklan said.

Nicholas tried to grab on to some trees on his way down, deputies really believed that helped slow down his fall.