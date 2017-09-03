Stillwater Police: Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in eastern Minnesota say a woman was robbed at gunpoint in a bank.
The Stillwater Police Department said the robbery occurred just before noon Sunday at the U.S. Bank at 213 East Chestnut Street.
A male suspect displayed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun while using the ATM, police said.
The suspect is described as 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a slender build, wearing a charcoal gray hoodie, sunglasses and green shorts, with a black fabric covering on his face.
The suspect initially ran from the scene, but witnesses said he got into a light-colored early ’90s model Ford Focus. He was last seen heading northbound on Second Street near Myrtle Street.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 651-351-4945.