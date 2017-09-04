4 Things To Know: Houston Evacuation, L.A. Wildfires & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Monday, Sept. 4. They include the world reaction to North Korean nuclear tests, and the theatrical rerelease of a landmark Steven Spielberg film.
World Reacts To North Korea Tests
The United Nations Security Council is set to meet Monday to talk about placing a new round of sanctions on North Korea in response its sixth nuclear test. Pyongyang said the test was of an advanced hydrogen bomb. According to his defense chief, President Donald Trump has asked to be briefed on all available military options.
More Evacuations In Houston Area
It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Harvey first made landfall and people living in West Houston have been ordered to evacuate. That area of the city could see flooding for two more weeks as the Army Corps of Engineers continues to release water into the nearby Buffalo Bayou to prevent dams from cracking. Officials have cut power to the area as a way to help enforce the evacuation order.
Crews Battle L.A. Wildfire
A little bit of rain helped firefighters in Los Angeles battle the largest wildfire in the city’s history. While officials are hopeful they have the upper hand, they warn the danger is far from over. Shifting winds could cause burning embers to spread even more.
‘Close Encounters’ Back In Theaters
You have the rest of this week to relive “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” The Steven Spielberg sci-fi thriller celebrates its 40th anniversary with a weeklong rerelease through this coming weekend. This is the first Labor Day weekend in a quarter century that Hollywood didn’t issue a major nationwide release.