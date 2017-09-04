Police: Woman Shot Multiple Times In Farmington; Man Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Farmington say a man is in custody and a woman is recovering after being shot multiple times Sunday evening.
According to police, officers were dispatched at 8:51 p.m. to the 18300 block of Exodus Ct. on the report of a female who had been shot. Once there, police located a 25-year-old female victim in the yard of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is recovering after surgery.
Police say the suspect, a 36-year-old man known to the victim, stayed inside the residence and initially refused to exit.
After negotiations, the suspect emerged at 10:30 p.m. from the house unarmed and was arrested without incident. He’s being held in the Dakota County Jail pending charges.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.