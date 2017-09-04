Last Day Deals At The Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO)— Monday marks the last day of the 2017 Minnesota State Fair and many vendors will be offering last day deals for fair guests.
You can find a complete list of deals at all information booths at the fair and also online here.
Labor Day is also Kids Day at the Fair, which means children will get a discount on fair admission.
KIDS DAY (Monday, Sept. 4)
• Adults (13-64): $14
• Seniors (65+): $12
• Kids (5-12): $9
• Children (Under 5): Free
All-day specials are also being offered on Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and games.
Many merchandise and food deals are also available for all fair guests. Those will be announced at the fair and on the fair’s website.
Monday also marks Hmong Minnesota Day at Dan Patch Park which will feature songs, dance, storytelling, poetry and much more.