With No. 1 Seed Clinched, Lynx Prep For Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx may have stumbled a bit for a time, losing four out of six after losing Lindsay Whalen, but they won their last three in a row to secure home court advantage in the playoffs.

“I think we pretty much shut a lot of people up and stuck to our core gut, which is our team, and we played the way we’re capable of playing, and got these three games and got the Number 1 seed,” Sylvia Fowles said.

Now the Lynx head into the playoffs peaking at the right time. Especially now that they’re healthy again. And perhaps even better than before the injuries — since their depth players got some valuable experience.

“And that’s what I told our team — I like where we are,” coach Cheryl Reeve said. “I like that we’ve gotten through some challenges, we’ve gotten some players that, because of the challenges of some of the injuries, that we’ve gotten people some time, that are in a good place, they’re confident.”

Whalen will be back for the postseason, after missing the last 12 games. Asked what she expects from her, coach Cheryl Reeve was clear.

“As far as I know, when Wednesday comes, it’s full,” Reeve said. “And so I’ll ask her to be our starting point guard, and start focusing on the things that we want to do, that we’re going to install for playoffs. I need her to push herself physically, because I think we’ve got to — the first three days of practice, she needs to be exhausted.”

“The postseason, I think we’re ready for it,” Maya Moore said. “If we had ended the season winning but not playing as well, it would have set us up poorly, so I’m just glad we were in a position to be able to play well going into the postseason.”