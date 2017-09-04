Trump, South Korean President Scheduled To Talk

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Moon Jae-in, North Korea, South Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea.

The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a “massive military response.”

Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its “talk of appeasement.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch