4 Things To Know: DACA Announcement, Nat’l Cheese Pizza Day & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four things you need to know from Tuesday, Sept. 5. They include the UN’s response to North Korean nuclear testing, and the biggest nominees from the CMA Awards.
U.S. Drafting Proposal For Sanctions Over North Korea
North Korea is begging for war, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told an emergency session of the Security Council. It held another meeting Monday on North Korea following the country’s most powerful nuclear test yet over the weekend. The United States is drafting a proposal for new UN sanctions which it will circulate this week, aiming for a vote Monday. South Korea received approval from the White House to buy billions of dollars of American weapons. The country says it plans to hold more naval drills throughout the week.
Trump Expected To Announce End Of DACA
The Trump administration is expected to announce it is ending DACA, the program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation. Sources close to the president say he’ll halt the immigration policy with a six-month delay to allow Congress to come up with an alternative. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is holding a briefing on the matter later Tuesday morning.
CMA Award Nominations Announced
Miranda Lambert leads this year’s pack of nominees for the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards with five nods. Keith Urban and Little Big Town follow closely behind with four nominations each. Taylor Swift is in the running for song of the year for writing “Better Man.” The awards will be held Nov. 8.
It’s National Cheese Pizza Day
Kevin McCallister ought to be celebrating somewhere. The most popular variety of pizza gets its own day of honor. Today is National Cheese Pizza Day. It’s just another excuse to go grab a slice. Check with your favorite pizza place — some are offering deals to celebrate the day.