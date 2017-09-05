Alexandria Teen Missing Since Aug. 8 Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage girl in central Minnesota is reunited with her family after she went missing early last month.
Jasmine Block, 15, was found safe in rural Grant County Tuesday, police said. She was last seen in her Alexandria home on Aug. 8. Authorities said she is being treated for minor injuries at the Douglas County hospital.
Investigators said Block has cognitive disabilities, which made her welfare a concern.
A $7,000 reward was in place for anyone who could provide information that would help police find her.