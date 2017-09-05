Apple Crop Still Tasty Despite Beating From Summer Storms

Bedford said an increase in more severe weather events over the last few years in Minnesota has taken a toll on apples, but it is most likely to hurt the people trying to sell them.

“The university research center here and some of our neighbors were hit pretty badly,” Bedford said. “But it turns out that fruit is perfectly good to eat, and there’s no problem with it.”

University of Minnesota apple breeder David Bedford explains that while the fruit may not look as appealing in some orchards this season, it shouldn’t drive away customers.

He said his orchard is considering investing in hail netting next year.

“Some of them are damaged, so we’ve reduced the price to compensate for that,” Schaper said.

This year, the 10 acres of Minnetonka Orchards filled with apples took a hit when a hail storm passed through the area in early June, leaving tiny dents in most of the apples.

Over the years, Lowell Schaper has seen Minnesota weather impact his orchard in almost every way imaginable.

Nina Moini joined the WCCO-TV team in August of 2013. She reports on a wide range of topics during weekdays and weekend nights. Nina grew up right here in Apple Valley (GO Eastview Lightning!), but was born in Denmark to Iranian parents who moved to...