Best Football Bars In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron Sports bars fill up during the football season. Some bars are favorites for football fans. A good HDTV is one reason. But the food, drinks, fan friendliness and overall ambiance also come into play.

Billy’s Bar & Grill

214 Jackson St.

Anoka, MN 55303

(763) 421-3570

www.billysbargrill.com Watching pro football in a sports bar can be just as rambunctious as seeing your team live on the gird iron. If the commotion at urbane metro sports bars is too distracting, don’t be shy about driving your SUV to Billy’s in Anoka. Billy’s has an abundance of HD LCD screens where you can watch players scrimmage without unwanted surround sound. A bit of quiet is soothing when trying to analyze the playoffs. The bar and grill is smoke free, all the better to enjoy some of the best beer and burgers while watching the Vikings try to score a touchdown. The menu is definitely comfort food – especially the Idaho potato skins.

Billy’s On Grand

857 Grand Ave.

St. Paul, MN 55105

(651) 292-9140

www.billysongrand.com Billy’s in St. Paul is not the same as Billy’s in Anoka. In contrast to the Anoka bar and grill, the St. Paul sports bar has a party atmosphere. If you want to get wild about the Vikings or any Minnesota team, go to Grand Ave. For eats, the bar wings at Billy’s On Grand are irresistible: tender, carefully barbequed, and textured to the bone. If you prefer not to pick a bone, you can order boneless wings. The burgers are interesting, too. Try the seasoned ground pork Banh mi Burger.

Joe Senser’s Sports Theater

4217 American Blvd. W.

Bloomington, MN 55437

(952) 835-1191

www.sensers.com This sports theater, with locations in Bloomington and Roseville, is a grand way to watch college and pro football. Owner Joe Senser knows how to showcase sporting events, especially football. Senser himself was a Minnesota Viking. His sports bar and theater has received premier ratings. When you step inside or onto the patio, you’ll know why. The sports theater is an audiovisual feast for the senses. The uber sized HDTV screens nearly form a flat screen arena. You won’t have to squint while watching your favorite game. Nor will you have to jockey for room at the bar. The restaurant menu is definitely a feast for hungry fans. The Wood Fire Feast entrée consists of roast chicken, baby back BBQ, hickory pulled pork, and a hefty dose of mac-and-cheese. Related Best Sports Bars In Minnesota

Two Stooges Sports Bar & Grill

7178 University Ave. N.E.

Fridley, MN 55432

(763) 574-1399

www.twostooges.com This is the sports bar to come to if you’re a Vikings fan. You’ll be welcomed with a Vikings jersey and other giveaway prizes. The bar and grill’s dark wood interior is spacious, with lots of seats and wide booths. Between football matches, patrons can play billiards and darts. Two Stooges features all day Sunday football specials. Whenever the Vikings have a game, fans can get their fill of Miller’s Lite for $3 and $4.</