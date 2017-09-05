Red Balloons Tied To Sewer Grates Terrify Town

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They all float down here, Georgie.
The movie adaptation of Stephen King’s blockbuster 1986 novel “It” is set for release this weekend, but some recent attempts at viral marketing have left one community on edge.
Police in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania have posted photos of red balloons left tied up to sewer grates.
King’s book depicts a demonic, killer clown who lures children with red balloons. Tim Curry played Pennywise in the first adaptation of the novel, back in 1990.
The Lititz Borough Police Department said they were willing to “give points for creativity” to whomever left the balloons tied up everywhere, ” however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again.”
Can’t sleep, clown’ll eat me. Can’t sleep, clown’ll eat me.