Police ID Man Arrested After Farmington Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who police took into custody after a woman was shot multiple times Sunday evening has been identified.
Police in Farmington say they are holding 36-year-old Nicholas Orion Carlson at Dakota County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Officers went to the 18300 block of Exodus Court, where they found a 25-year-old female victim in the yard of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to the hospital and is recovering after surgery.
Police said Carlson stayed inside the residence and refused to exit for some time before eventually — after roughly an hour and a half — emerging from the house unarmed.
He was arrested and is now awaiting charges.